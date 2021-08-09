IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,192 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,008,000 after buying an additional 54,320 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,159 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth about $3,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP stock opened at $106.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.02. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.91 and a fifty-two week high of $107.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.03.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. IDACORP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

