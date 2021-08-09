SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SAIL. HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,922,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,899,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 35.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,508,000 after purchasing an additional 448,988 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,799,000 after purchasing an additional 109,251 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 83.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 962,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,750,000 after purchasing an additional 439,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeneq Management LP grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 64.8% during the first quarter. Jeneq Management LP now owns 902,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,716,000 after purchasing an additional 355,011 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAIL. TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.79.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $170,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $893,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,657,795.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,861 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $49.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.10. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $64.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -247.44 and a beta of 1.88.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $90.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.58 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

