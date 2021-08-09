New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 11,300 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in PTC were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 12,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $1,997,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,793,595.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760 in the last ninety days. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC stock opened at $135.37 on Monday. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.36 and a 1-year high of $153.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 67.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. Analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

PTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.08.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

