Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.
NASDAQ MINM opened at $2.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.25. Minim has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $5.70.
Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Minim had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $15.02 million for the quarter.
About Minim
Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.
Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies
Receive News & Ratings for Minim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.