Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ MINM opened at $2.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.25. Minim has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Minim had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $15.02 million for the quarter.

In related news, CFO Sean Patrick Doherty purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO John Lauten sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total value of $33,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 260,000 shares of company stock valued at $650,000. Insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

About Minim

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

