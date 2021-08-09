Zacks: Brokerages Expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Will Post Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to post $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67. Voya Financial reported earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Voya Financial.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VOYA shares. lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.93.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $194,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,683.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,889 shares of company stock worth $785,230. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 465.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $67.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $70.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.72%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voya Financial (VOYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.