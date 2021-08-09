Zacks: Brokerages Expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Will Post Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to post $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67. Voya Financial reported earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VOYA shares. lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.93.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $194,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,683.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,889 shares of company stock worth $785,230. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 465.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $67.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $70.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.72%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voya Financial (VOYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.