UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Receives $52.84 Average Target Price from Brokerages

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.84.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of UCB in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.84 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of UCB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of UCB in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS UCBJY opened at $55.25 on Friday. UCB has a 52-week low of $44.41 and a 52-week high of $62.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.99.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, nayzilam, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

