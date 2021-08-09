Roth Capital Boosts The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Price Target to $105.00

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JYNT. Craig Hallum increased their price target on The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group lowered The Joint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price objective on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Joint from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Joint presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Shares of JYNT opened at $104.52 on Friday. The Joint has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $106.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.37 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.75.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Joint will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bandera Partners Llc sold 369,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $26,457,583.32. Also, Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 4,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $391,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 486,971 shares of company stock worth $34,409,504. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in The Joint during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Joint during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in The Joint during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in The Joint by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in The Joint during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

