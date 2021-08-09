Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its price target lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on XYL. Citigroup lifted their target price on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.36.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $128.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.35. Xylem has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Xylem will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $656,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,941,153.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,654,352 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 21,786 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

