Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,038,519,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,862,435,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,033,326,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,887,288,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,625,549,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CLSA assumed coverage on Coupang in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. cut their target price on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coupang has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $38.80 on Monday. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

