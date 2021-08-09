Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target Increased to C$67.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on STN. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Stantec in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.75.

Stantec stock opened at $46.86 on Thursday. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1316 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 14.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

