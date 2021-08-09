SVB Leerink Cuts Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Price Target to $250.00

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its target price decreased by SVB Leerink from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.70 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $274.50.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $241.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $267.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.01. The company has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

