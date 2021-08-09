WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to announce $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. WNS reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover WNS.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. WNS had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. WNS’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on WNS shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. WNS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.30.

NYSE WNS opened at $82.40 on Friday. WNS has a 52 week low of $57.06 and a 52 week high of $83.57. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WNS during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of WNS by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WNS (WNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.