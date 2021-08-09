Barclays Increases Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target to $57.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OTEX. Raymond James set a $59.00 price target on Open Text and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $52.62 on Friday. Open Text has a 12-month low of $36.18 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Open Text will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Open Text by 68.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Open Text during the second quarter worth $57,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Open Text by 63.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Open Text during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Open Text during the first quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

About Open Text

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

