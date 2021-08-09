National Bankshares Boosts Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target to $120.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LSPD. Zacks Investment Research cut Lightspeed POS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$115.00 target price (up previously from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightspeed POS has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.46.

Shares of LSPD opened at $97.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -84.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.43. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $97.97. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 56.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSPD. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at $12,704,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth $2,287,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lightspeed POS by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,753,000 after acquiring an additional 133,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

