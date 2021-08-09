Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $390.00 at DA Davidson

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $350.00 to $390.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $420.00.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $439.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $402.60. The firm has a market cap of $194.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $443.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,585. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 852 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.