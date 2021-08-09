$0.41 EPS Expected for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.42. Fastenal posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fastenal.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FAST. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.48 per share, for a total transaction of $55,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 247,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 36,858 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 50,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $55.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $56.11. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastenal (FAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.