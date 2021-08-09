$0.09 EPS Expected for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.29. Scientific Games posted earnings per share of ($2.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS. Scientific Games’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SGMS shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Union Gaming Research increased their target price on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scientific Games presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.36.

SGMS stock opened at $64.04 on Friday. Scientific Games has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $80.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 2.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Scientific Games by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,763,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,521,000 after purchasing an additional 387,735 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Scientific Games by 2.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,848,000 after purchasing an additional 82,069 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Scientific Games by 1,573.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,337,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,518 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Scientific Games by 16.2% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,255,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,865,000 after purchasing an additional 315,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Scientific Games by 104.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,564,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,245,000 after purchasing an additional 799,700 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

