Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) PT Raised to $272.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $220.00 to $272.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $203.71 price objective (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.86.

Get Paylocity alerts:

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $241.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.81. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $124.75 and a twelve month high of $245.90.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Paylocity in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 239.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.