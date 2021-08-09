Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) PT Raised to $272.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $220.00 to $272.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.
PCTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $203.71 price objective (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.86.
NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $241.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.81. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $124.75 and a twelve month high of $245.90.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Paylocity in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 239.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Paylocity Company Profile
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.
