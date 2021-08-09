Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given Buy Rating at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PCTY. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.86.

Get Paylocity alerts:

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $241.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.81. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.98 and a beta of 1.28. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $124.75 and a 1-year high of $245.90.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 140.3% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 611,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,960,000 after purchasing an additional 356,975 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 4.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,352,267,000 after acquiring an additional 339,043 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,724,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 74.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 533,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after acquiring an additional 227,931 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 215.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 227,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,452,000 after acquiring an additional 155,510 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.