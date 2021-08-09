Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given Buy Rating at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PCTY. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.86.
NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $241.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.81. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.98 and a beta of 1.28. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $124.75 and a 1-year high of $245.90.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 140.3% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 611,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,960,000 after purchasing an additional 356,975 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 4.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,352,267,000 after acquiring an additional 339,043 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,724,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 74.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 533,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after acquiring an additional 227,931 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 215.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 227,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,452,000 after acquiring an additional 155,510 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Paylocity
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.
