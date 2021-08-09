Restore (LON:RST) Hits New 12-Month High at $520.00

Restore plc (LON:RST) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 520 ($6.79) and last traded at GBX 508.80 ($6.65), with a volume of 17273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 508 ($6.64).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Restore in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 533 ($6.96) price objective on shares of Restore in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 533 ($6.96) price objective on shares of Restore in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Restore from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

The firm has a market cap of £695.40 million and a PE ratio of 94.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 421.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.53%.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

