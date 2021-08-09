Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AVLR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalara from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $199.07.

NYSE AVLR opened at $169.60 on Friday. Avalara has a 52 week low of $114.22 and a 52 week high of $185.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.27.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Avalara will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathleen Zwickert sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $259,393.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total value of $747,313.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,177.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,762 shares of company stock valued at $12,846,509. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avalara by 91.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Avalara by 243.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Avalara in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Avalara by 37.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Avalara by 335.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

