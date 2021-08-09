Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Vericel were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

VCEL stock opened at $49.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.63. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $68.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 615.20 and a beta of 2.09.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VCEL. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

In other Vericel news, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $511,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $673,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,107. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

