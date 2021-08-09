Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,280 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 257.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,932,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,235,000 after buying an additional 4,992,494 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 42.8% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,885,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,126,000 after buying an additional 864,777 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 12.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,852,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,647,000 after buying an additional 311,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,742,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,579,000 after buying an additional 118,845 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WTRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,732 shares of company stock worth $2,329,302. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

WTRG stock opened at $50.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.56. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $51.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.92.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. Analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

