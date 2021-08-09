State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,606 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Premier by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Premier in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Premier by 650.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in Premier by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Premier by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PINC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $35.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.25. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $37.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 31.54%.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

