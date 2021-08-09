W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Stake Cut by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 174.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 240.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WRB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $73.47 on Monday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.84 and a fifty-two week high of $82.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.85.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.57%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

