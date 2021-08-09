Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 5,950 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 440.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $841,000. Oldfather Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $257,000. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE opened at $30.96 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $34.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.29.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

