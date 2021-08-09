State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 24,529 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 1,060.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,529 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 100.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 125.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 392.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 48.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCCO stock opened at $65.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.84. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $43.26 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 37.37%. Analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.93%.

In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $72,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $206,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $366,533 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.30.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

