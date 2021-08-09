Advisory Services Network LLC Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) by 113.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.57% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,603,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $559,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 134.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 15,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 69.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF alerts:

DDIV opened at $31.49 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $35.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.