Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 170 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graham in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Graham in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Graham by 38.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Graham by 1,260.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the first quarter worth $86,000. 57.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graham stock opened at $640.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $650.20. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $376.20 and a 12 month high of $685.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.92 by ($0.92). Graham had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 8.78%.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

