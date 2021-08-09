V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,303 Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 333,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 19,834 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,585,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 566,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 180,856 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 155,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 15,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,544,000.

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $15.29 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $15.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.23.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

