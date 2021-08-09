Mizuho Trims Cigna (NYSE:CI) Target Price to $267.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $290.00 to $267.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cigna in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $269.84.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $209.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.27. Cigna has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cigna will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 30.8% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,965,000 after acquiring an additional 189,001 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Cigna by 77.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $287,355,000 after acquiring an additional 520,573 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cigna by 26.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,156,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

