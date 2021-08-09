Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Upgraded to Buy by DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. DNB Markets currently has $21.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $14.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.33 million, a P/E ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.