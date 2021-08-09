Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Raised to $390.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price increased by Truist from $330.00 to $390.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Carvana in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carvana from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $321.88.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $345.65 on Friday. Carvana has a twelve month low of $158.25 and a twelve month high of $372.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $307.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.42 and a beta of 2.40.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.68, for a total transaction of $20,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.54, for a total transaction of $42,553.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,324,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,589,079 shares of company stock worth $475,520,042. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.3% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Carvana by 0.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Carvana by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

