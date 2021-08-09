Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Score Media and Gaming Inc. delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting experience. Its media app ‘theScore’ delivers personalized live scores, news, stats and betting information from their favorite teams, leagues and players. Score Media and Gaming Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Score Media and Gaming from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Score Media and Gaming from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of SCR opened at $33.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.12. Score Media and Gaming has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $43.80. The company has a quick ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.41.

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The healthcare company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.51). Score Media and Gaming had a negative return on equity of 94.31% and a negative net margin of 350.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Score Media and Gaming will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,763,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Score Media and Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $23,892,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Score Media and Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $683,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Score Media and Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $864,000. Finally, Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd acquired a new position in Score Media and Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,886,000.

Score Media & Gaming, Inc engages in the development of mobile sports applications. Its media app theScore delivers personalized live scores, news, statistics, and betting information from teams, leagues, and players. The company’s sports betting app theScore Bet delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting experience.

