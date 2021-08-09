Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stock Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 46.9% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 396.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

BYND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.59.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $123.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 18.12 and a quick ratio of 16.13. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.86 and a 1 year high of $221.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.42.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 25.16% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $365,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 67,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.27, for a total value of $8,954,677.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,192 shares of company stock valued at $14,537,788 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

