Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) by 2,819.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,379 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Lithium were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 223.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Piedmont Lithium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In other news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 22,080 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $1,664,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrick Brindle sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total value of $1,486,600.00.

PLL stock opened at $59.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.21. The firm has a market cap of $941.30 million, a P/E ratio of -87.91 and a beta of 0.33. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $88.97.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,322 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

