Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 91.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405,455 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,111 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth $63,157,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at about $81,002,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth about $61,695,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth about $59,347,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

NYSE TPX opened at $42.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.97. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.58.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.66%.

TPX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,447,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,334 shares of company stock worth $8,277,038 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.