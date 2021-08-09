iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,313 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,769,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,120 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,826,000 after acquiring an additional 425,244 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,366,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,101,000 after acquiring an additional 68,422 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,084,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,891,000 after acquiring an additional 550,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,146,000 after acquiring an additional 419,716 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLT opened at $147.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.24. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $133.19 and a 52 week high of $171.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

