Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,426 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Entergy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Entergy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Entergy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $125,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $846,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,154. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,686. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $106.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.56. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

ETR has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.75.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

