Schroder Investment Management Group Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 78.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 67,816 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 21.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 35.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $100.68 on Monday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.74 and a 52-week high of $105.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.01. The company has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $719.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 41.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MXIM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,680,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $7,191,452. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.