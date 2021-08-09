Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $1.98 Million in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 28,823 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1,771.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCOI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 2,450 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total value of $187,253.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,042.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $373,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 37,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,858.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,049. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $77.96 on Monday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.95 and a beta of 0.13.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.805 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 410.53%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

