Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 6,551 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 124.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after buying an additional 102,483 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.15.

Shares of GH stock opened at $114.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 21.29 and a quick ratio of 20.99. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.69 and a 12-month high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,372,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total transaction of $613,148.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,560.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

