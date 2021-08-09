J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.55% of J & J Snack Foods worth $16,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 83.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the first quarter valued at $162,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 7.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JJSF shares. TheStreet upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $163.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.60. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $181.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.15 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 227.93%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

