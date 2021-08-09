Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,608 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $16,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 149,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 94,414 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 14.3% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,687,000 after buying an additional 28,377 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 192.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 307,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,632,000 after buying an additional 202,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Shares of SAIC opened at $82.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $72.44 and a 52 week high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

