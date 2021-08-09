Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $16.95 Million Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,390 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Neogen worth $16,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 0.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 3.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 53,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 4.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 7.5% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $43.77 on Monday. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 76.12 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.58.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Neogen had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety, Animal Safety, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

