Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $17.46 Million Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,004 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $17,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at $13,436,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 294.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,538,000 after buying an additional 1,922,160 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.0% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 63,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 72.8% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 253,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 106,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $23.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.24. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 33.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SFM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

