Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 84,352 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 639,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,352 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $17,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 3.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 3.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

NYSE WRI opened at $31.44 on Monday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.34.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 18.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.76%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WRI. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weingarten Realty Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.