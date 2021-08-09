Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 342,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,412 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $17,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 1,116.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CIT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. lifted their target price on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.69.

Shares of CIT Group stock opened at $52.77 on Monday. CIT Group Inc. has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $55.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.51.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. CIT Group had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

