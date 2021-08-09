Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $18.04 Million Stock Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Monro were worth $18,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Monro by 211.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 17,025 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the first quarter worth about $830,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the first quarter worth about $768,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the first quarter worth about $10,877,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the first quarter worth about $398,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MNRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of MNRO opened at $59.28 on Monday. Monro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $72.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.16.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.39 per share, for a total transaction of $296,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

