PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock Holdings Increased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 13.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 665.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 21,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ana Luisa Bianchi sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $50,715.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,049.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 5,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $501,108.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $7,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,247 shares of company stock worth $10,499,559. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PriceSmart stock opened at $85.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.32. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.89 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $895.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.37 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

